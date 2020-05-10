Meadowbrook students make masks

MILTON — More than 200 masks, crafted by Meadowbrook Christian School students, are being distributed throughout the community as residents look to protect themselves and others from potential exposure to COVID-19.
Amy Smith, the school's Key Club advisor, said club members participate in monthly community service activities.
"Since we have all been at home, it has not allowed for those things to happen," she said. "However, with the need of masks for our families, as well as others in our community, we felt this would be a great opportunity for our students to serve safely."
Charity Rinehart, whose son Alex is in 10th grade at Meadowbrook and a member of the Key Club, said her family joined in on efforts to craft the masks.
"Alex will be helping by cutting out material and elastic, ironing and labeling the masks," Rinehart said, while the process of making the masks was ongoing.
"Together with (Alex's) sister and grandmother, we plan to make at least 50 masks," she added.
In total, Smith said Key Club members created more than 200 masks. Included among those were 30 masks to fit children ages 3 to 6, and 30 for children ages 7 to 12.
Smith noted that students will continue making the masks.
"We were also given a large monetary donation to (purchase the items needed) to continue making them," she said.
Anyone in need of a children-size mask, or interested in contributing to the effort, can contact Smith at amy.smith@mcslions.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.