LEWISBURG — Tim Karr, president of Villager Realty Inc., has announced the names of affiliates selected to be honored as Agents and Heroes for the second quarter of 2020.
Janet Hummer was chosen as Agent of the Quarter in the Danville office, while Karen Lagerman was chosen for the honor in the Northumberland office. Terry McLaughlin was chosen to be the Agent of the Quarter for the Lewisburg office, and as the Villager Realty Agent of the Quarter.
Villager Realty also honors agents quarterly who make a difference in their communities or in the lives of their co-workers.
Chosen as Hero of the Quarter in the Danville office was Rebecca Judy. In the Lewisburg office Terry Conrad was chosen for the honor, and in Northumberland the office Administrator June Campbell was chosen for the office and as Villager Realty Hero of the Quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.