MILTON — After spending weeks learning their lines and helping to paint scenery, a group of Milton Area High School students are ready to showcase their excitement for and dedication to the arts.
The Milton Area High School fall play, “Harvey,” will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the high school auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton. Doors open at 6:30.
Ian Keefer, a senior, plays Dr. William R. Chumley in the show, which he said focuses on the character of Elwood P. Dowd, played by Spencer Mabus.
“His best friend is an imaginary rabbit,” Keefer said, of Dowd. “His sister wants to put him in a sanitarium.”
He added that those who attend the production will enjoy it.
“I’s very funny,” Keefer said, of the play.
He and Jetta Clough, a senior who plays Ruth Kelly, said rehearsals started in September. At first, Keefer said the cast spent two straight days practicing one scene before moving on to spending two days on another.
“You can really hammer out how you want the scene to look,” Keefer said. “The show comes together really well.”
The students involved with the show expressed their love of the arts.
“I’ve been doing this since my freshman year,” Clough said. “It’s routine for me. I like the lights being on me.”
However, Clough said she’s humbled to be involved in the play and a bit emotional knowing this will be her last fall play at Milton.
“I like to be involved,” Clough said. “I don’t want to be the person in the spotlight. This means a lot to me.”
Jaydon Cottage, a 10th-grade student who plays Dr. Lyman Sanderson, also has a deep love of the arts.
“I started getting into the musical and plays in seventh grade,” he said. “Since then, I’ve been falling in love with theater.”
Like Clough and Cottage, Keefer also enjoys taking the stage.
“This is a dream of mine, being on stage,” he said. “You know your role. You don’t feel like you’re acting. You feel like you are in the story.”
The students believe their love of the theater arts will be evident to those who attend the play.
“Live theater is special,” Clough said.
“I want everyone to know theater is a family,” Cottage added. “I honestly hope people see us, as students, are dedicated to the theater arts.”
Clough said the students are so dedicated that over a recent four-day long weekend, several students came to the school to assist with painting the set.
“I’m really proud of it,” she said, of the set.
Mariah Fox, a senior, said the set was largely designed by students a new stage design class being taught by Lauren Richie.
“We built the whole set,” Fox said, of the students in the class.
In building the set, she said students watched a video of another production of “Harvey” to get a feel for the look. They then put their own touches on it.
Fox said the class will also be involved in building the set for the spring musical, “The Addams Family.”
The cast for “Harvey” features: Leslie Krebs as Miss Myrtle Mae Simmons, Rachel Kern as Mrs. Veta Louise Simmons, Spencer Mabus as Elwood P. Dowd, Riley Lewis as Miss Johnson, Ryleigh Mabus as Miss White, Mary Peterman as Mrs. Ethel Chauvenet, Jetta Clough as Ruth Kelly R.N., Jaydon Cottage as Dr. Lyman Sanderson, Josh Allison as Duane Wilson, Ian Keefer as Dr. William R. Chumley, Storm Pryor as Betty Chumley and E.J. Lofgren, and Tridaija A. Lisimba-Alvarez as Judge Omah Gaffney. Kayli Johnson is the stage manager.
Tickets cost $5 and will be available for purchase at the door.
