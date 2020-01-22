TURBOTVILLE — When submitting information for any publication, it’s important to meet a variety of deadlines.
Warrior Run High School was recently recognized by Jostens, the publisher of its yearbook, for meeting multiple deadlines when submitting content for publication in the 2018-2019 yearbook.
The school recently received a plaque and banner to mark its receipt of Jostens’ National Yearbook Program of Excellence award.
Joel Ryder, an art teacher at the school and yearbook advisor, said the award is presented to yearbook advisors and staff for outstanding performance, most notably meeting deadlines.
“It’s something Jostens does nationwide,” Ryder said. “Jostens tracks (work on the yearbook) as the year goes on.”
Students involved with gathering the content for Warrior Run’s yearbook said the work is intense, yet fun.
Jalynn Murray said students who are members of the yearbook staff attend Warrior Run sporting events to take photos of students in action for inclusion in the yearbook.
Photos are also taken at other school events and activities held throughout the year.
“It takes a lot of dedication to get all the pictures,” Murray said. “You go to all the games and matches.”
Student Madison Steckley said she enjoys taking photos of school events and selecting the best ones to be included in the yearbook.
“(I enjoy having) the ability to capture people’s expressions and emotions through photos,” she said.
In addition to taking and selecting photos for the yearbook, student Ariana Rieder said students are responsible for proofreading all of the information in the book before it’s published.
While the students select the photos and information to be included in the yearbook, and work on the layout, Murray said Ryder gives final approval to all of the content.
Ryder said Jostens requires each student in the school appear in the yearbook at least three times. A form is filled out and submitted to Jostens tracking the success in reaching that mark.
For the 2018-2019 yearbook, Ryder said a high percentage of Warrior Run students appeared in at least three photos.
Students involved with the yearbook production expressed appreciation for receiving the award.
“It feels good to win this award,” Kelsey Kurtz said. “It feels good to be recognized.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.