Federal legislators address gun violence

LEWISBURG — Both Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) paused Monday to address the weekend gun violence which took 29 lives in Texas and Ohio.
Toomey said news of such killings remained disturbing no matter how many times it happens. The typical perpetrator was described as a “deranged individual” by the senator. But what to do about it remained a broad question.
“I think there is an awful lot of violence in our culture and as a backdrop, it is worth thinking about,” Toomey said. “It is very hard to change the culture.”
Efforts to identify individuals who are at significant risk of becoming violent was also difficult. However, a question of firearms remained clearer.
“I had a pretty lengthy conversation with the president this morning. He called me to discuss this very item,” Toomey said. “I am a big believer in the Second Amendment, I have various firearms (and) take my son shooting at one of the rod and gun clubs in my county. And having said that, I don’t think it is a contradiction at all to support a more robust background check system.”
A stronger system, Toomey said, would prevent or make acquisition of firearms more difficult by people who should not have them in the first place.
Toomey cited three federal bills including what he called the “Lie and Try” bill. It would target felons who attempt to illegally buy firearms by allowing the FBI to turn information over to state authorities.
A “red flag” bill would allow family members and law enforcement to go to a court and seek an order from a person who has clearly offered evidence that they a threat to their community. Toomey added that details matter, in order that the law cannot be used against an innocent person.
Toomey was hopeful that a background check bill introduced several years ago with Sen. Joe Manchin (R-W.Va.) could soon be allowed back on the Senate floor. He said that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Tenn.) was also leaning toward doing just that.
Keller said he sought to tell the victims and their families that their the people of Pennsylvania are offering their prayers and heartfelt condolences.
“An attack on anyone is an attack on all of us,” Keller said. “We are not about racism or hate or bigotry. We are about love.”
Keller called for citizens to be unified in support of each other.
“Unfortunately in our society Americans, particularly young white males, are being radicalized, on the internet, social media and with video games,” Keller said. “We need to make sure everybody knows there is no room for hate in our communities.”
Keller affirmed a commitment to bipartisan efforts so that legislation is passed to allow law enforcement and other agencies to work in a coordinated manner. He was hopeful that all would have the tools necessary to make sure communities are safe.
“Our nation is built on our communities,” Keller added. “We are not going to tolerate anybody in them who wants to promote terroristic activities and harm other individuals.”
Keller noted that he worked with Moms Demand Action while in the State House, and was committed to similar efforts in Congress.
Shari Jacobson and other members of Moms Demand Action were on hand at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness. Jacobson expressed gratitude for Keller’s work while in the State House in support of background checks and efforts to disarm domestic abusers.
Members gathered with both Keller an Toomey after the meeting.
The event was a workforce development question and answer session at the sponsored by the Central Pennsylvania and the Greater Susquehanna Valley chambers of commerce.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
