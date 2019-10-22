LEWISBURG — A RiverWoods Senior Living Community member turned 100 years old on Monday.
As friends, family and fellow residents gathered, Alice Louise Leusenring Aller attributed her longevity to farm work and good genes.
Her early years were spent near Clinton, N.J.
“I was a country girl. I grew up on a farm,” she said. “My father was a carpenter and I married a farmer, so you know I took it easy.”
Allers joked that she only married once and that was to James Moore Aller II on Sept. 11, 1940.
“I’ve had a good life,” she mused. “We helped each other.”
Heredity played a role in reaching the century mark.
“Back in Denmark, I had a grand-pop who was 109,” Aller said. “But he did go blind. Back then they didn’t have Lasik.”
Aller was grateful for leading a good life, marrying a good man and that she was still thinking straight.
“I feel good,” she said. “And I thank the Lord every day.”
Alice and her husband had six children, some of whom were present for cake and birthday greetings.
Daughters Jill and Joanne of State College brought a poster-size family tree.
“Because Jim asked...and Alice said yes,” it was inscribed and documented 39 lives over several generations which can be traced to their union. Four generations of the Aller family were represented Monday at RiverWoods.
Nicolle Steiner, director of activities, led the group that gathered in Happy Birthday, after which there was cake.
