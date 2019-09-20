Saturday, Sept. 21
• Milton Harvest Festival, arts, crafts and food vendors open, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, registration from 7:30 to 9 a.m., race starts at 9:30, Filbert Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., Milton Moose Family Center third floor, 139 S. Front St., Milton; parade, 1 p.m., Front Street.
• 28th annual Car and Tractor Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., RiverWoods Senior Living Community, 270 RidgeCrest Circle, Lewisburg. www.RiverWoods.org.
• 12th annual Corvettes on Main Street car show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street, Muncy. www.susquehannavalleycorvetteclub.org.
• Drive Thru Chicken Barbecue, 10 a.m., Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton. 570-473-1724. ($)
• History Harvest, 10 a.m. to noon, Watsontown Historical Association, 200 Main St., Watsontown. pahistoryharvest.com/about.
• “Peace” It Together, noon to 2 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. Featuring International Peace Day activities.
• Suffragette tea and tour, 1 to 5 p.m. with tour at 2:30, Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, 598 Green St., Mifflinburg. Call 570-966-1355 or email mifflinburgbuggymuseum@gmail.com for more information.($)
• Brews on Lake Augusta Wine and Beer Festival, 1 to 5 p.m., the banks of Lake Augusta, Sunbury.
• Susquehanna Valley CARTS Cruise In, 6 to 9 p.m., AJK Boulevard, Walmart Plaza off Route 15, Lewisburg. 570-490-0860.
• “Our Miss Brooks,” 7:30 p.m., RiverStage Community Theatre, Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. www.riverstagetheatre.org. ($)
Sunday, Sept. 22
• Dale-Engle-Walker House open for tours, 1 to 4 p.m., 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg.
• Men in Harmony concert, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Milton, 47 Walnut St., Milton.
Monday, Sept. 23
• Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg information night, 6 p.m., Perkins Restaurant, just off of Route 15 north of Lewisburg. 570-524-9669. (R)
• Sunbury Area Democratic Committee meeting, 7 p.m., Degenstein Community Library, Community Room, 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
• Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way Campaign Kick-Off, 6 to 8 p.m., United Way office, 228 Arch St., Sunbury. ($)
• National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, 7 to 11:30 a.m., Country Cupboard, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
Thursday, Sept. 26
• Free fellowship meal, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 6590 Musser Lane, Watsontown.
• Movies on the River, 6 p.m., Sunbury Riverfront Park, Sunbury. “Hotel Transylvania 3.”
• Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley meeting, 7 p.m., Degenstein Campus Center, Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove. www.kslasusquehannavalley.weebly.com.
Friday, Sept. 27
• Yard sale, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Penns Creek. ($)
• “Our Miss Brooks,” 7:30 p.m., RiverStage Community Theatre, Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. www.riverstagetheatre.org. ($)
