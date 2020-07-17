Earlier this year, I penned a column outlining 10 prospects for filling Jimmie Johnson’s seat at Hendrick Motorsports after he retires at the end of the season.
While the team still has not tipped its hand and announced who will join the powerhouse team, several names have been eliminated from my list of potential replacements. Two strong contenders have also made their way onto my list, and possibly team owner Rick Hendrick’s list as well.
My list of 10 potential replacements included, in the order of least likely to most likely: No one (theorizing Hendrick Motorsports could shrink to a three-car operation); Martin Truex; Noah Gragson; Ryan Turex; Justin Allgaier; Brett Moffitt; Zane Smith; Ryan Blaney; Kyle Larson; and Daniel Hemrick.
Blaney has been removed from the list as he has signed a long-term contract to remain with Team Penske.
Larson has also been removed from the list as he is now considered “damaged goods” by many NASCAR teams and will never be considered to join the Hendrick operation. Many are speculating Tony Stewart will take a chance on hiring the driver who was suspended after using a racial slur while playing an online video game.
Brad Keselowski has also been speculated by many to be an option for the Hendrick team, although he is likely to remain with Team Penske.
I believe Bubba Wallace and Chase Briscoe may be entering the fray as potential Hendrick Motorsports drivers. In fact, the two have moved to the top of my list as individuals I believe would be a good fit with the Hendrick team.
Through all of the recent controversy, Wallace has emerged as a very engaging, clean-cut and thoughtful spokesperson. In short, he’d be a sponsor’s dream and having an African-American driver in a top NASCAR ride would propel the sport forward.
In addition to becoming a leader off the track, Wallace’s on-track performances have also improved in recent weeks.
He is not allowing off-track distractions to take away from his driving, and is starting to perform with a team that has been mid-pack — at best — in recent years.
If Wallace is not on Rick Hendrick’s radar as someone who could fill Johnson’s seat, he should be.
Briscoe should also be on Hendrick’s radar as he’s emerged as the driver to beat in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with five wins to his credit thus far this year.
When Hendrick signed Jeff Gordon to drive for his Chevrolet team in 1992, Gordon was a Ford-backed driver.
Briscoe has also been heavily supported by Ford in recent years. With the on-track talent Briscoe has displayed in recent weeks, it would be a smart move for Chevrolet to snatch him away from Ford.
It would also be wise for Briscoe to look outside of the Ford camp for a Cup ride, as there are a limited number of Ford teams capable of running up front on a weekly basis.
I’m not sure what Briscoe’s contract with Ford may entail, but if it runs out after this season — or has any loopholes in it — Chevrolet would be smart to sign him up.
While I don’t think either Wallace or Briscoe could challenge for the championship next year with the Hendrick team, I believe both are capable of winning races in their first year in the 48.
I do question whether Wallace has what it takes to contend for a championship at any point in his career. I am confident Briscoe could join Johnson, Gordon and Terry Labonte as drivers to win Cup championships while driving for Hendrick Motorsports.
