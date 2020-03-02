Census to hire more than 1,100 in Union, Northumberland counties

MILTON — More than 1,100 temporary, part-time jobs are being created across Northumberland and Union counties as a result of the 2020 U.S. Census.
Tony Tissot, the Northumberland County recruiting assistant for the U.S. Census, visited the Milton Public Library recently to assist those interested in applying to work as part of the census process.
Leslie Wright, a regional technician with the Philadelphia Census Center, said 685 individuals will be hired to work with the U.S. Census in Northumberland County.
“Right now in our applicant pool, we only have 489 (individuals),” she said. “In Union County... We need a total of 487 people. We have only recruited 280.”
According to Wright, the U.S. Census is hiring enumerators and field supervisors. In Union County, field supervisors will be paid $19.50 per hour, while enumerators will earn $17.50 per hour.
In Northumberland County, she said field supervisors will be paid $17 per hour, while enumerators will earn $15.50. Wright said the pay rates vary between counties as they are established by the prevailing wage in each county.
“They are temporary and they are part-time (positions),” she said. “It’s very flexible... When people apply, they should know they do not have to have a high school diploma or a work history.”
Applicants must be 18 by their first day on the job and they must be U.S. citizens.
“We will be hiring non citizens, if necessary, to be foreign-language translators,” Wright said.
In mid March, she said households will receive a mailed invitation to complete a U.S. Census form.
“We will be going out, starting in late May through the summer, to households who don’t respond to the invitation to complete their census form,” Wright said.
Currently, U.S. Census workers are visiting locations such as nursing homes, hospital, colleges and jails to prepare staff at those locations to make sure residents are properly counted.
She said anyone visiting homes and other locations as employees of the U.S. Census will have a photo identification, and be carrying a briefcase containing the U.S. Census logo.
Anyone in Central Pennsylvania wishing to check the validity of a U.S. Census employee can contact the State College Area Census Office at 814-826-6414.
“The census is required by the Constitution,” Wright said. “The first census was organized by Thomas Jefferson, in 1790.
“It’s required by the Constitution that we do a population count every 10 years,” she continued. “It’s purpose is to determine how many seats in Congress each state receives.”
According to Wright, the U.S. Census results also determine how tax dollars are distributed across the country.
“The data that’s collected from the 2020 census will be used to help local governments plan, plan for their population growth, plan for their schools that may need to have additional resources added,” she said.
Wright added that the motto for the 2020 U.S. Census is “count everyone, count them once and count them in the right place.”
In addition to the forms that will be mailed to households, she said individuals will have the option of completing the U.S. Census online or by phone.
For information on applying for a job with the 2020 U.S. Census, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.
