Florida woman charged in Montour County homicide

DANVILLE — A Florida woman has been charged with criminal homicide and related counts after allegedly slashing the throat of an 83-year-old Danville man that she did not know.
Kathleen Susan Reed, 36, of 241 NW 196th Ave., Pembroke Pines, Fla., has been charged with criminal homicide, theft by unlawful taking or disposition and possessing instruments of crime as the result of an alleged homicide which occurred between 2 and 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at 1621 Bloom Road, Cooper Township, Montour County.
A press release issued Wednesday, July 22, by Pennsylvania State Police Tpr. Tyler Watson identified Walter John Ditzler Jr., of Danville, as the victim.
Reed was arraigned late Wednesday before District Judge Marvin Shrawder. She was denied bail and locked up in the Montour County Prison.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis released an affidavit of probable cause filed by Watson, which outlines the details of the alleged homicide.
According to the affidavit, State Police at Milton were contacted by State Police at Rockview at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, after Reed was allegedly found unresponsive behind the wheel of a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic parked at a Sheetz located at 820 S. Eagle Valley Road, Boggs Township, Centre County. The vehicle was registered to Ditzler.
Police subsequently responded to Ditzler’s home at 1621 Bloom Road, where he was found dead.
“The decedent appeared to have suffered multiple injuries and was found lying in a pool of blood,” the affidavit said.
A 2002 Mazda Protege registered to Reed was found on Ditzler’s property, Watson said.
Reed, who was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence, was interviewed at the Pennsylvania State Police at Rockview barracks by Watson and Cpl. Kimberly Ronan.
Reed allegedly told troopers that she left her home in Florida with her dog Barney on July 18 because she thought her mother was trying to poison her.
After stopping at hotels in Georgia and Virginia, Reed told police she ended up stopping along the roadway near Ditzler’s Montour County home. She said she did not know Ditzler.
According to the affidavit, Ditzler refused to give Reed gas, but did allow her to enter his home. Later, he ordered her to leave the home.
“It was at this point that Reed was able to retrieve a knife from the kitchen table and she stabbed Ditzler in the left shoulder,” the affidavit said.
As Ditzler fell to the ground, police allege that Reed cut, stabbed and slashed his throat before dragging his body across the floor.
“Reed was asked what she thought were the extent of Ditzler’s injuries, to which she replied ‘I killed him,’” the affidavit said.
After stabbing Ditzler, police allege that Reed washed the knife in the sink and placed it in the dishwasher.
“Reed indicated that she washed her hands, dried them off with a towel that she placed on top of the microwave and exited the residence with her dog,” the affidavit said. “Reed said after the incident that occurred in the kitchen, she was able to locate Ditzler’s car keys in the residence and fled with his Chevrolet Sonic.”
When initially questioned by police at the Sheetz in Centre County, Reed allegedly said she was traveling from Florida to Canada with a friend named Nigel Francis.
After parting ways with Francis at a Walmart, Reed allegedly told police she left the area in the Sonic, which she claimed was registered to Francis.
A release issued earlier in the day Wednesday, July 22, by Mattis and Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said an autopsy on Ditzler is scheduled for Thursday, July 23, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.
Troopers said Ditzler’s next of kin, a daughter, was notified of the investigation into his death by police in Ithaca, N.Y.
A preliminary hearing for Reed has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, before Shrawder.
