SUNBURY — Northumberland County Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano is questioning why Northumberland is not among a group of counties set to move into the green phase of coronavirus recovery.
Both Montour and Snyder counties are moving into the green phase today, with Northumberland still in yellow.
Schiccatano said he has talked with Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108), Union County Commissoner Chair Preston Boop and Snyder County Commissioner Chair Joe Kantz about the situation.
“A lot of us are reaching out to the governor’s office to try to see what we are missing, why we didn’t get switched to green and what we need to do to improve,” Schiccatano said. “We would hope to get the green so we can start to get some of these restaurants reopen and get people back to work.”
He said Northumberland County has a population of approximately 100,000, and believes only 20 to 30 people currently have the virus.
“That’s not many,” Schiccatano said.
He added that the more than 180 Northumberland County cases reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health encompass the entire time the virus has been active, with many of those individuals having since recovered.
Schiccatano also reported that Northumberland County is ready for Tuesday’s election.
Due to the election date change from May to June, he said Tuesday’s county commissioner’s meeting has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. The monthly prison board meeting is still scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the county administration building.
This week, Schiccatano said poll workers are being trained on how to use the county’s new voting machines. He also noted that thousands of ballots have been mailed to those who have requested to vote by mail.
Some poll workers have requested to not work this election, over concerns about the coronavirus.
“Most of our poll workers are senior citizens,” Schiccatano said. “We have had people request if they could miss this (election) as a worker. We have filled those (positions) in. As of today, we have all the polls taken care of.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Schiccatano said some polling places have been changed to alternate locations for Tuesday’s election.
“Specifically, we have looked at places that were senior citizen related, nursing homes,” Schiccatano said. “We have changed the nursing homes to new locations, some of the high rise (polling places) we have switched to different places.”
During a recent Milton Borough Council meeting, Borough Manager Jess Novinger released the borough’s polling places, noting that the Milton Towers will not be a polling location for Ward 4. That location has been switched to the Milton Senior Action Center, which is currently closed due to the pandemic.
In Ward 2, voting will not be held in the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, as usual. Instead, that polling place has been moved to the Milton Borough Building.
Polling places in Milton are as follows: Ward 1, First Baptist Church, 316 Golf Course Road; Wards 2 and 3, Milton Borough Building, 2 Filbert St.; Ward 4, Milton Senior Action Center, 319 Filbert St.; and Ward 4, Teamster’s Local Union building, 450 Beaver St.
In Watsontown, the polling place for all borough residents will be the former Watsontown Elementary School building. Previously, Ward 1 residents voted at the borough building, while Ward 2 residents voted at the Warrior Run Manor.
Elsewhere in Northumberland County, The Coal Township Ward 4-2 location has been moved from Mountain View Manor to Northumberland County Weatherization, 2087 Trevorton Road, Coal Township. The Kulpmont Ward 2 polling place has been moved from the Jan Sobieski Club to the West End Fire Company.
Shamokin’s Ward 2 polling place has been moved from the St. Francis Home Association to the Mother Cabrini Church Hall, 212 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.