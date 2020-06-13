LEWISBURG — Sunday will be a day of firsts at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church.
The church will not only host its first in-person service since March, but it will also be the first time The Rev. Leah Williams conducts a service “live” before the congregation.
Williams began as pastor two months ago in the thick of coronavirus stay-at-home orders and has conducted services online in the time since.
“There was a huge learning curve,” Williams said. “You don’t go to divinity school to learn technology.”
Williams noted 9 a.m. Sunday School would still be held online, but was eager to meet church members in person.
“It’s exciting,” she said. “It was getting very boring preaching to the camera.”
Services since March were via YouTube, as Williams said the more interactive Zoom platform may have presented challenges for some members. She said the Sunday services would be simple and seating would provide safe distancing.
“We are going to host two services,” Williams said. “There is going to be an 8:35 a.m. service for at-risk members, then a 10:30 (service).”
Music would be provided by a soloist rather than a choir and seating would be in every third pew to ensure a safe distance is established.
Congregants were encouraged to join in hymns and other parts of the service as safely as possible.
“We are encouraging masks,” she said. “No singing, just humming. The offering is going to be ‘drop only.’ When you leave, just drop it in the basket.”
Williams trained at Duke University Divinity School and at Gammon/ITC in Atlanta, a historically African American theological seminary.
Williams was also anticipating Union County entering the green phase, as there have been few chances to look around since her arrival.
