TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District’s proposed $41.9 million plan to construct a new elementary school on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex was reviewed during a virtual Act 34 public hearing, held Monday via Zoom.
Michael Bell, of Breslin Ridyard Fadero Architects, previously explained that the hearing was necessary as part of the Act 34 plan which any school district must submit to the state when constructing a new building.
During the hearing, Bell said the 99,000-square-foot, three-story school will be built parallel to Warrior Run Boulevard.
He said the maximum project cost is set at $41.9 million. Of that amount, the maximum building construction cost is capped capped at $28.8 million.
Jamie Doyle, of PFM Financial Advisors, said it's estimated the district will be reimbursed $5 million from the state for the project.
Doyle also noted that the board in 2017 and 2018 approved borrowing $9.8 million in each year for the project, and this year approved borrowing $8.9 million. In 2021, it’s estimated the district will have to borrow $3.5 million for the project.
In addition, Doyle said the district has the option of using $7.5 million cash for the project.
During a June work session, Bell said the new elementary school — estimated at that time to cost between $35.3 and $38.7 million — should be completed by the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
It was noted during Monday’s hearing that the project includes several upgrades to the athletic facilities, including building a new baseball field, softball field and practice field. In addition, the football stadium will be updated to support football, track, soccer and field hockey on a synthetic-turf surface and all-weather track.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack noted the goals of the overall project, which include: Preserving existing farmland; providing a safe separate of school bus and vehicular traffic; creating an inter-campus bus loop, to allow buses to move from the elementary school to the middle school/high school without leaving the campus; providing a central parking area to support the elementary school and athletic facilities; and promote walkability between the elementary school and middle school/high school.
He said the facility is initially being constructed to accommodate students in kindergarten through fourth grade, with the potential to realign the campus so the new school can serve students through sixth grade.
District Solicitor Michael Wiley read a letter during the meeting which was submitted by Richard Tremble, of Watsontown. In the letter, Trimble said due to virtual learning models, he believes brick-and-mortar school buildings are no longer needed.
Pamela Parker asked during the meeting if the district is able re re-evaluate its plans to due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wiley responded by stating the purpose of the hearing was to accept public input, and noted that it was not a question and answer session.
Those were the only two public comments during the meeting.
Board President Doug Whitmoyer said he would’ve initially agreed with Trimble’s comments. However, he noted that 86% of families surveyed by the district prior to the start of the 2020-2021 school year said they wanted their children to attend school in person.
“I support building the building,” Whitmoyer said. “I believe it is time.”
It was noted that public comment on the proposed project can be submitted to the school district by 3:30 p.m. Sept. 23.
The regular monthly board meeting was held following the hearing, with the board approving an amendment to its Health and Safety Plan.
Hack explained that the amendment brings the district into alignment with state mandates that students must be masked at all times while on buses and in school buildings.
Later in the meeting, Hack lauded staff, students and families in the district for their dedication to starting the new school year.
“Folks are working extremely hard balancing the in-person learners, the synchronous learners,” he said. “Our staff have been working extremely hard.”
In addition, Hack said over the first three days of school students and staff have shown a lot of resiliency in making sure they’re properly masked.
“Thank you to our families who have been helpful and accommodating,” he said.
In other business, the board approved:
• The following resignations: Caitlin Zimmerman, middle school autistic paraprofessional; and Alexa Longacre, social-emotional learning specialist.
• Mercedez Zimmerman, to serve as cheerleading coach, $3,510.
• Renewing the fire alarm contract with Johnson Controls, for $4,830.
• Bryan King, of Wish Upon A Star, to hold an after-school program during the 2020-2021 school year at Turbotville Elementary School.
The board met in an executive session to discuss personnel matters at the conclusion of the board meeting.
