Five area veterans were awarded Quilts of Valor in honor and recognition of their service to our country.
Jonathan Broadt, of Bloomsburg, served in the US Army Reserves from 2008-2016. He served with the 378th Headquarters Company at Fort Indiantown Gap as a wheeled vehicle mechanic. In March of 2010, he joined the 298th Support Maintenance Company in Iraq. His job was the maintenance of flatbed trailers and doing five-year maintenance of heavy equipment trailers used to carry M1A1 Abrams tanks. Broadt was there for 11 months. He left the service as a private first class. His quilt was pieced by Renee Smith and quilted by Louise Paolella.
Roger Broadt, of Bloomsburg, served in the US Army from 1955-1957. He trained as a diesel mechanic and was then sent to South Korea joining the 54th Field Engineer Maintenance Company and the 556th Engineer Depot near Inchon. He was on call 24 hours a day to travel wherever needed to fix diesel generators which were the primary source of electricity at our bases. Broadt was in Korea for 18 months. He left the Army as a specialist 3rd class. His quilt was pieced by Debbie Stempien and quilted by Susan Bateman.
Kevin Farrell, of Bloomsburg, served in the US Navy from 1978-1999. After extensive training, he joined SEAL Team 4 at the Naval Amphibious Base at Little Creek, Va. Later he served with SEAL Team 6. He had to learn French and Arabic at the Defense Language Institute. With SEAL Team 6, Farrell participated in missions in Grenada and Panama, worked with Kuwaiti Special Forces in the First Gulf War, and captured war criminals in Bosnia. He left the Navy as an E-9 master chief petty officer. His quilt was pieced by Renee Smith and quilted by Louise Paolella.
Bryn Surkin, of Berwick, currently serves in the US Air Force having joined in 2015. She was trained in material management. She was sent to Moody Air Force Base, Ga., with the 380th Logistics Readiness Squadron. Surkin became accountable for inventroy management at the warehouse. The unit spent seven months at Al Dhafra AB in Abu Dhabi. The unit supplied parts for the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing conducting missions against ISIS. She is currently an E-4 senior airman. Her quilt was pieced by Dorothy Crouse and pieced by Winona Cochran.
Kathleen Smith, of Bloomsburg, served in the US Army from 1974-1977. She was trained in military finance and served with the Analysis, Cybernetics, and Thinking section of the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command at White Sands Missile Range, N.M. She worked with a Pershing missile unit arranging transportation for the people working with the missiles at White Sands and other bases. Smith also had to keep track of the unit’s budget and expenses. She left the Army as an E-4. Her quilt was pieced by Patti Deitrich and quilted by Linda Hancock.
Awarding the quilts were Crouse, Linda Hill, and Jim and Bonnie Fiedler, all members of the Columbia County Quilts of Valor.
