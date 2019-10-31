NORTHUMBERLAND – It will be open house and free admission Sunday at the Joseph Priestley House in Northumberland, where from 1 to 4 p.m. there will be self-guided tours of the 18th century home of the renowned scientist, clergyman and education innovator. Costumed guides will staff the Federal-Georgian style interior, providing information about life in Northumberland between 1794 and 1804, when Priestley pursued his scientific and religious interests here.
Ronald Blatchley of New Berlin, a retired chemistry teacher, will re-enact the English-born Priestley’s early scientific demonstrations twice during the afternoon, at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Due to limited seating in the Pond Building tickets are required for admission. Tickets can be obtained at the Visitor Center or reserved beforehand. In addition to the lab demonstrations the Bloomsburg Early Music ensemble will perform period music in the drawing room.
The annual fall event is sponsored by Friends of Joseph Priestley House. The museum is owned by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and administered by Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission. The friends group, under an agreement with the PHMC, provides volunteer staff to keep the museum open to the public on weekends from March through November.
For further information, www.josephpriestleyhouse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.