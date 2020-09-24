MILTON — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) is reporting two additional deaths from COVID-19 among residents of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Nate Wardle, DOH press secretary, released updated statistics from the facility Thursday morning. Wardle noted that the figures were based on information from Senior Care Solutions of Scranton, the facility's temporary manager.
Since the onset of the pandemic, the report said 35 residents of the facility have died of COVID-19, an increase of two over the previous week.
In addition, 108 residents and 59 employees were listed as having contracted COVID-19. The resident count represents a decrease of one as reported the previous week, while the employee count represents an increase of three.
