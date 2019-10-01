LEWISBURG — Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services directors approved a financial agreement with the William Cameron Engine Company at their most recent meeting.
Chairman Michael Derman of Lewisburg, Matt Schumacher of East Buffalo Township and David Hassenplug of Kelly Township voted in favor contingent on revisions to one paragraph. Buffalo Township’s participation was unclear as no representative was present.
Derman said the revision changed the agreement to indicate incoming municipalities would be charged at the same rate as existing municipalities.
Municipal contributions for services will be based on the number of people in the municipality based on the most recent census data. The rate was currently $27 per person.
From this point, Derman said the financial agreement would be approved by the WCEC board.
“A revised intergovernmental agreement has to be approved by the municipalities,” Derman added. “We’re expecting that to happen in November. William Cameron Engine Company, when it gets a draft budget, will send that to us to take a look.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.