WATSONTOWN — Imagine holding an 8-pound book so close to your heart that you would carry it — along with a baby — while under attack by the Indians in the 1760s.
That book — a 363-year-old Follmer family Bible — has traveled around the world and is now being held for safe keeping by the Watsontown Historical Association.
Nancy Wagner Foresman of Hughesville and William Kear of Watsontown are both descendants of Mary Jane Follmer Wagner.
“She is the Follmer that brought the Bible into possession of the Wagner family,” Kear noted.
On Wednesday, they presented their family’s Bible to the association.
“The historical association has agreed the Bible only comes out for special occasions,” Kathi Wertman, a volunteer with the association, said. “It will remain in a fireproof box and in a safe. It will not be handled.”
“My brother, Jay Wagner III, was willed this Bible,” Wagner Foresman explained. “He’s deceased, but lived in California… His son, Dartt Robert Wagner, is giving the Bible to the Watsontown Historical Association in memory of his dad.”
Dartt Robert Wagner had the Bible shipped from California to Watsontown so the donation could be made. That cross-country journey was the latest in a long line of travels for the historic book.
Kear said the Bible contains all of the scriptures, printed in German. In addition, it has about eight pages of hand-written family history which was added over the years.
According to information provided by the historical association — garnered from German-to-English translations the family has had done over the years — the Bible was printed in 1656 in Germany, with permission by the Princess of Saxony.
The Bible traveled from Europe to the United States on the ship “Friendship,” in the hands of Johann Jacob Vollmer (Follmer) and his wife Maria Acflohania Hochund.
The Bible was passed on to his oldest son, George Jacob Follmer, who brought it to Northumberland County, in an area near Limestone Run.
Kear said the Bible had a separate sheet of paper with it, detailing a remarkable part of the family’s history.
“One of the Follmer family women, in an Indian raid, carried this Bible and her infant son, on horseback, from outside of Milton to Fort Augusta, near Sunbury,” Kear said.
Kear identified the woman who carried the Bible as Anna Catherine Walters Vollmer. Documents which accompany the Bible indicate the incident occurred in 1763.
“It points out to me the incredible Christian faith that they had, that they would pick this (Bible) up when they were being chased,” Wagner Foresman said.
“It makes us proud that our ancestors cared for (the Bible), protected it,” Kear added.
Both Wagner Foresman and Kear remember seeing the Bible as children.
“Our Aunt Edith (Wagner), our great-aunt, lived at 307 Main St. (Watsontown),” Kear recalled. “We visited all the time… That’s where I saw (the Bible) as a child.”
Both he and Wagner Foresman remember hearing the story at a young age of the woman who carried the Bible and a baby on horseback as the family homestead was attacked by Indians.
Edith Wagner eventually passed the Bible on to Jay Wagner III.
Members of the historical association are in awe of the book.
“It’s an incredible piece of history,” Wertman said.
“It’s such a valuable piece of history that we have,” Hez Burrows, an association volunteer, added. “It’s lasted through all these years.”
