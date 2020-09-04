WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming County Commissioners recently released a statement that any motorcycle ride scheduled in or around Sept. 11 in the county is not sanctioned.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county's annual 9-11 Motorcycle Ride has been canceled.
"Emergency responders and law enforcement will not be directing traffic to allow for the seamless and uninterrupted travel of any riders involved in any non-sanctioned ride event," the press release said. "Any individual participating in any non-sanctioned ride event is strongly encouraged to obey all traffic laws."
The release noted that anyone participating in a non-sanctioned ride should be mindful of their surroundings.
