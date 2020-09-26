HARRISBURG — PennDOT recently announced a partnership with the vendors to resume motorcycle safety training classes.
The classes, through the Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program (PAMSP), will be offered to Pennsylvania residents through the end of the year. Classes were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic and are restarting with COVID-19 mitigation measures in place.
Classes operating under the PAMSP are free to Pennsylvania motorcycle permit and license holders. Successful completion of a basic or intermediate course waives the requirement to take a skills test at a PennDOT Driver License Center and automatically earns the permit holder their motorcycle license. Motorcycle permit holders who complete a 3-wheel basic course will earn a motorcycle license with restriction prohibiting the operation a of 2-wheel motorcycle.
Classes will be scheduled, weather permitting, at multiple training sites throughout the commonwealth. Schedules are coordinated by each third-party training provider. For locations and additional information visit www.penndot.gov/PAMSP. for more information on this course, visit www.penndot.gov/PAMSP.
PennDOT understands the importance of offering motorcycle training to the public and continues to evaluate program needs and is working to ensure motorcycle training continues throughout the state. PennDOT is committed to ensuring the program is sustainable for the future following the COVID-19 emergency.
For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov or www.PennDOT.gov.
