Saturday, March 14
• Friends Committee of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum pancake fundraiser, 8 to 10 a.m., Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 939 Columbia Blvd., Bloomsburg. 570-389-9206 or www.the-children-museum.org ($)
• Watsontown Guild Lenten Pierogi Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cole’s Hardware, Milton.
• Grossology Lab: Squid Dissection, 10 and 11:15 a.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• Leprechaun Houses, 11 a.m. to noon, Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. ($)
• Retired Racing Greyhound Adoption Event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PETCO, 320 S. Lycoming Mall Road, Muncy, and at PETCO, 80 Plaza Drive, Bloomsburg.
• Maple sugaring open house, noon to 4 p.m., Montour Preserve, Washingtonville.
• American Girl Club, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• Baked ham or roast beef dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10275 State Route 44, Watsontown. ($)
• Mifflinburg FFA spaghetti dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Christ’s United Lutheran Church, Millmont. 717-286-8829. ($)
• Turkey and waffle dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., United in Christ Lutheran Church, 1875 Churches Road, Lewisburg. ($)
• Quizzo at the Taber, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
• Contra Dance, 7 to 10 p.m., Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg. ($)
• “Oliver,” 7:30 p.m., Warrior Run Middle School auditorium, Turbotivlle. ($)
Sunday, March 15
• Breakfast buffet, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Potts Grove Fire Hall, off of Route 642 between Milton and Danville. ($)
• Gift Card Bingo/Chinese Auction, doors open at 11 a.m., early bird game at 12:45 p.m. and regular play starting at 1, Turbotville Community Hall, Church Street, Turbotville. Proceeds benefit the Exchange Pool. ($)
• Kingdom Kidz Inc. Puppet Dinner Theater, 12:30 p.m. at the Puppet Home, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown. www.hiskingdomkidz.org. (D)
• Themed Gift Basket Bingo, doors open at noon, early bird at 12:45 and regular play begins at 1. Proceeds benefit the Scott Snyder Memorial Fund. 570-538-3207. ($)
• Documentary film screening “You Enter Germany — Bloody Huertgen and the Siegfried Line,” 1:30 p.m., Pennsylvania Military Museum, 51 Boal Ave., Boalsburg.
• Milton Historical Society lecture, 2 p.m., Milton Area High School library, Mahoning Street, Milton. Scott Bomboy, of the National Constitution Center, will present “The Fight to Save Pennsylvania’s Covered Bridges.
Monday, March 16
• Empty Arms support group, 7 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital Wood-Mode AB Conference Rooms, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
Tuesday, March 17
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 11 a.m., Buffalo Valley Produce Auction, 22 Violet Road, Mifflinburg.
• Skin cancer screening, 1 to 4 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Explorer Club, 4:30 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. For ages 10 to 17. ($)
• Better Breathers Club, 6 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital Cardiac Rehab Conference Room, Lewisburg.
Wednesday, March 18
• Lenten breakfast, 8 a.m., Christ’s United Lutheran “Four Bells” Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont. www.4bellschurch.com
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 8:30 to 10 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Rainbow Rain Experiment, 10 a.m. to noon, Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. ($)
• Lenten Soup and Scripture Luncheon, noon, Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., Lewisburg. Speaker, the Rev. Ryan Kraus.
Thursday, March 19
• Free bone density screening, 9 to 11 a.m., Weis Markets, 600 Continental Blvd., Danville.
• Girl’s Who Code, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Lenten Presentation, 6 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., Selinsgrove. 570-374-8289.
• New Berlin Activities Committee meeting, 7 p.m. at the New Berlin Community Center. New members welcome and needed.
Friday, March 20
• Kids of the Kingdom Day School Trike-a-thon, 9:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg. A scholarship fundraiser.
• Watsontown Guild Lenten Pierogi Sale, 3 to 8 p.m., Lingle’s Neighborhood Market, Brimmer Avenue, Watsontown.
• Lenten fish or shrimp dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, Cemetery Road, Milton. 570-742-4481. ($)
• Contra Dance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., State College Friends School, 1900 University Drive, State college. 814-880-0338 or cpcda.org. ($)
