LEWISBURG — One of the region’s weekly institutions recently began undergoing some changes.
The Lewisburg Farmers’ Market, open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at 600 Fairground Road, Lewisburg, changed hands about a week ago. It is now owned by Gerald Stauffer, but will continue to be managed by Joe Sharp, manager for about the last three years.
Sharp and a helper have been making improvements to the indoor market. Among them are the covering of old cement block walls with paneling. Counters for food and beverage service were also being improved. Countertops will be made of wood, but are being sealed with what Sharp called poured epoxy to give a hard gloss finish.
Some vendor spaces would be reconfigured.
“One of the things we intend to do here is to make the food selections a little greater,” Sharp said. “It’s more of a ‘destination.’ So you can come and get a bite to eat, shop and spend a little time here.”
Water, sewer and electrical improvements will be made to the center portion of the market building. A big partition at the west end will soon be removed.
“The pretzel people will be moved to the center (aisle),” Sharp continued. “We’re going to have barbeque chicken, ribs and shrimp on the end.”
It will take a month or so to finish the renovations, which should make the market experience a more pleasant one.
“All the plywood doors will be gone,” he said. “We’re going to put ‘real’ doors in.”
Sharp said insulating the attic should also make the market more comfortable in chilly months.
Vendors will also be making their own improvements, including a wood-fired brick oven added by John Punako of Artisan Breads.
Longer market hours were being considered, Sharp said. He added a 6 p.m. closing time would make the market more available to the working class and add sales for the vendors. It also may reverse the trend of vendors pulling out in early afternoon.
Sharp noted the market was started in the 1940s by the Leitzel family of the Herndon area. Tom Leitzel was owner prior to the recent sale.
