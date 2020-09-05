MILTON — On any given weekend, you'll likely find 17-year-old Dylan Edwards on his 21-foot Titan boat, waiting to reel in a big catch as he has a fishing rod extended into the water.
"Year after year, this developed into a passion," said Edwards, who lives in Milton and is a junior enrolled in cyber school.
Edwards is preparing for two national fishing tournaments he will be participating in in October, The Big Bass Zone Junior Championship in Idaho and the Bass High School National Championship in Kentucky.
"Back when I was 11, 12ish, I was into fly fishing," Edwards said, noting that his grandfather Richard got him interested in that.
While attending the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, Edwards learned of the Susquehanna Valley High School Fishing Team. After some consideration, he decided to join the team.
"Once I joined the team, I was like 'this is cool,'" he recounted.
In addition to participating in tournaments as a member of the Susquehanna Valley High School Fishing Team, Edwards is now also the member of an adult fishing club, the Susquehanna Valley Bass Club.
Through his involvement with the two clubs, Edwards participates in tournaments in Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic striking, Edwards participated in six tournaments each year through the high school team, and two tournaments per month through the adult fishing club.
Typically, tournament days begin around 4:30 a.m., with boat and gear preparations. The participants take to the waters around 6 a.m. and spend six to eight hours fishing.
When the participants return to dry land, they turn in their five best fish of the day to be weighed, with the winners determined based on the weight of the fish which were caught.
Edwards noted that all fish are kept alive and released back into the water after they are weighed.
He also explained that fishing is a sport, and there's more to it than putting bait on a hook and casting a line into the water.
For the tournaments he enters, Edwards noted that live bait is not permitted to be used.
"Every tournament, I take about 30 rods," he said. "Certain rods have different applications for different baits."
An important component entering in participating in tournaments, Edwards said, is learning how certain fish bite at bait.
"Some fish will tap, tap it," he said. "Large-mouth (bass), they'll hit it really hard."
When that happens, Edwards knows its time to reel in his catch.
On most weekends, Edwards will be on a lake fishing. His favorite spot is Keuka Lake in New York.
He qualified for the tournament in Idaho by reeling in a 5.51-pound large-mouth bass while fishing in the Upper Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.
Through the qualification process, Edwards entered the information about the fish online.
He will be representing Maryland in the tournament, since that's the state the fish was caught in. According to Edwards, there will be 51 other competitors, one representing each state, plus two at-large entries.
He said approximately $300,000 in prizes will be on the line, including the first-place prize of a $35,000 bass-fishing boat. All competitors will be between the ages of 13 and 19.
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity I have to fish in (Idaho)," Edwards said. "It's a great opportunity to get my name out there, advance my fishing career."
He will be flying to Idaho for the tournament, shipping his gear in advance. Boats will be provided to the competitors.
In order to prepare, Edwards has been checking with friends who have fished in the area for advice. He's also done online research.
"On Google Maps, I can really zoom in and see the structure (of the lakes in Idaho)," he said.
Edwards qualified for the tournament in Kentucky with Luke Rokavec, of Mifflinburg. Approximately 300 other teams will be participating in that tournament.
Last summer, the two were partners in a tournament held at Shenango River Lake. The two finished second, missing out on the top spot by 3 ounces.
"That qualified us to go to nationals," Edwards noted.
He is looking forward to participating in two different tournaments in October.
"It's going to be a really great, fun month," Edwards said.
Edwards' parents, Hope and Dan Edwards, said their son's interest in fishing has allowed them to grow closer as a family.
"It's drawn me and him closer," Dan said. "We're on the water all the time."
"I've learned a lot by them being involved," Hope said. "(Fishing) is a sport. It takes so much practice and time."
Dylan works part-time at KFC, Lewisburg, and recently had enough money saved to buy his own 21-foot Titan fishing boat. He uses the boat in the majority of tournaments he enters.
After high school, he plans to attend college to learn a trade skill. While working in a career field related to his college education, Edwards plans to continue entering tournaments and progressing through professional fishing circuits.
The tournament in Idaho begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 3. It can be followed online at www.facebook.com/BBZJC.
