Zartman donates to Geisinger
DANVILLE — When their business stalled due to the coronavirus, Tim Clark, vice president of operations at Zartman Construction, Northumberland, saw an opportunity to give back. The construction company decided to give several cases of N95 masks — normally used for demolition work — to Geisinger.
“The reality of the situation is we are pretty much at a standstill, can’t use them, and Geisinger needs them,” Clark said. “We like to think we are a good partner in the community and Geisinger is an important partner to us. This is something we could do in return.”
Geisinger is currently well-positioned to address the challenges of the shortage of supplies, but the health system welcomes donations of items. The following items can be donated: N95 or dust masks; nitrile or latex gloves; and electric construction heaters for outdoor screening tents.
Anyone wishing to donate items must first call 800-739-6882 or visit geisinger.org/fightcovid.
Blood donations are also needed. To arrange donating blood, visit geisinger.org/fightcovid or contact Kathryn Rowinski at 570-449-5586 or krowinski@giveapint.org.
