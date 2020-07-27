WILLIAMSPORT — Through Monday, July 27, the National Weather Service in State College was reporting that temperatures reached at least 90 degrees on 17 different days in Williamsport in June and July.
Mike Colbert, meteorologist, said the weather service's Williamsport station has recorded temperatures of at least 90 degrees on 15 different days in July. In addition, the 90 degree mark was reached twice in June.
In 1955, Colbert said 90 degrees was reached a record 25 times.
The month of July this year has a recorded 78.1 degree average temperature in Williamsport, Colbert said. The average for July is 72.6 degrees.
"The record was 79, that was 1955," Colbert said. "We are a little bit shy of the record, so far."
He said a "cool front" will be moving through Tuesday, July 28, with showers likely. Highs are expected to reach into the mid 80s, Colbert said.
"By Wednesday, we will be in the post-frontal air mass," he said. "We will see temperatures go back up a bit to 90."
According to Colbert, no severe thunderstorms are in the forecast at this time.
