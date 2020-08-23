HARRISBURG - Local confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 30 based on data provided by the state Department of Health on Sunday. Statewide, numbers increased by 619.
Eight new confirmed cases were reported in Northumberland and Columbia counties, seven in Lycoming County, five in Union and two in Snyder County. No new cases were reported in Montour County. No new deaths were reported in local counties.
Statewide, two new deaths were reported, bringing the total since March to 7,578. COVID-19 cases since March are up to 129,048 statewide, data indicated.
Confirmed cases by county:
Northumberland County, 578 cases (24 deaths)
Union County, 342 cases (4 deaths)
Lycoming County, 452 cases (20 deaths)
Columbia County, 490 cases (35 deaths)
Snyder County, 120 cases (2 deaths)
Montour County, 107 cases (3 deaths)
