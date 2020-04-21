HARRISBURG — Unofficial estimates of 7,000 to 10,000 protestors rallied Monday beside the seat of state government.
Rep. David Rowe (R-85) witnessed the scene as people called for the Wolf administration to roll back mandates on businesses deemed nonessential. He said by 10 a.m. autos were starting to roll through the area around the capitol anticipating the noon rally. He described "thousands" of cars but noted the streets were never officially shut down.
Rowe said some of the people gathered, including himself, wore masks.
"It was minimal inconvenience to me personally," he said. "If it is helpful in any way, I am happy to take that small inconvenient step."
Rowe stressed it was his choice to wear a mask, as much as it was another person's to not wear a facial covering. Some on hand were not masked.
Late last week, state The Department of Health reiterated that large gatherings such as the rally in Harrisburg were risky to anyone not practicing social distancing. There was no evidence of the advisory, Rowe said, in the form of signage or by other means.
"The Capital Police that were there did an excellent job," Rowe said. "They kept traffic moving as much as possible. I didn't see any confrontations with law enforcement or anything."
Rowe said his conversations with officers on duty indicated their intent to ensure everyone's safety.
Speakers included Joel Underwood, a spokesperson for ReOpen PA and End the Lockdown PA, groups largely organized via social media. Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-10) and Rep. Russ Diamond (R-102) spoke to the gathering. Diamond wrote a resolution in March to end the shutdown which has caused confusion in some circles.
Rowe noted both the House and Senate would have to concurrently pass such a resolution. There would be no reconciliation between the two chambers before the governor would see it.
"The intent in passing this current resolution is not to try and pretend like is there no disaster," Rowe said. "There very clearly is a health crisis, one that we are taking very seriously. We just believe that the governor's course of action has exacerbated that crisis."
Rowe cited possible compromises in the supply chain for consumer goods, impending food choices and millions of people on unemployment as consequences of the shutdown.
Rowe added that ending the shutdown would not necessarily mean everyone would go back to work within 24 hours. The point was also to draw attention to inconsistencies in the shutdown order. Among them were not allowing a family contracting business to operate while big box stores were open provided they sell food.
