MOUNT CARMEL — A portion of Route 54 (Locust Gap Highway) in Mount Carmel Township will be closed to traffic July 15-22, for railroad crossing work.
The existing crossing is deteriorated, and the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority (JRA) and its private operator, Shamokin Valley Railroad, will replace it with a new concrete grade crossing.
Motorists can expect Route 54 to be closed between the intersection of Brennan’s Farm Road and Locust Gap Highway and the intersection of Route 54 with Route 901 in Mount Carmel Township.
Motorists will be directed to a detour using Routes 901 and 61.
Jannotti Rail Consulting Inc. of Russell is the track engineer and K.W. REESE of Mercersburg is the contractor. The SEDA-COG JRA owns the track and Shamokin Valley Railroad is the operator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.