SUNBURY — Northumberland County officials are reaching out to the Pennsylvania Department of Health for assistance in addressing a COVID-19 outbreak which has occurred at the HCR ManorCare facility in Sunbury.
According to data released on its website, as of Saturday the 126-bed facility had 28 residents test positive for COVID-19. A test result is pending on another resident.
In addition, the facility reports testing 112 employees for COVID-19, with those results pending. Five employees are listed as testing positive for COVID-19.
"We have contacted the state to get involved," Northumberland County commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said. "We have not heard anything back from the state... We are trying to get the state involved to look at the situation and make the correct recommendations.
"We, at the county level, are not qualified to make any recommendations about how anybody should be moved out of a nursing home," he added. "We do not have the finances, the expertise. We do not intend to make any decisions."
He said the Northumberland County Emergency Management Agency, as well as the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging has been keeping abreast of the situation.
"We are going to do as much as we can, but we are limited," Schiccatano said. "The state is more equipped to handle this situation."
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website, two nursing or personal care facilities in Northumberland County have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The site lists 39 cases among residents, and five among employees, with one death reported.
