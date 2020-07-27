Local COVID-19 cases nearly level as Pa. number increases by more than 800

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 839 new positive cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, July 27. However, local cases remained nearly level.
No new cases were reported in Northumberland, Montour or Snyder counties. The number of cases in Lycoming County increased six, while Union and Columbia counties each added one new COVID-19 case.
No new deaths were reported in the six-county area.
Across Pennsylvania, there have now been 108,264 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the health department.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases by county locally are:
• Northumberland County, 348 cases (11 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 274 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 425 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 112 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 82 cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, 74 cases (2 deaths)
