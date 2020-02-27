MILTON — A slate of upcoming community events were approved during Wednesday’s Milton Borough Council meeting.
Approval was given for the Milton Fire Department to hold its 27th annual Palm Sunday Ham Dinner Sunday, April 5, at the fire station on Ridge Avenue.
The Milton YMCA was granted approval to hold a Healthy Kids Day event Saturday, May 16. As part of the event, a portion of Bound Avenue will be closed to accommodate vendors and activities.
The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) was granted approval to hold the annual Beer Fest Saturday, June 13, in the area of the Milton Moose Family Center. A portion of Elm Street will be closed to accommodate the event, and Milton Fire Police will be assisting with traffic control.
Council approved Terry Derr to serve as the borough’s EMA director and Rich Neilson to serve as assistant director. The approvals are subject to final approval by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Milton has been without an EMA director for a number of months. Both Derr and Neilson are volunteers with the Milton Fire Department, with it being noted during the meeting that Derr has a military background in emergency management.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said over the last two weeks volunteers with the department logged 96 man hours responding to 13 fire and rescue calls for service.
In addition, the department assisted on 20 medical calls and responded seven times with its second-due ambulance.
During his report to council, Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said Cpl. Chad Lehman recently used narcan to save the life of an individual who overdosed on drugs.
Council met in an executive session at the conclusion of Wednesday’s meeting to discuss administrative personnel issues.
