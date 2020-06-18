HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday reported 418 new cases of COVID-19, and an additional 42 deaths.
Confirmed cases locally included 18 new cases in Northumberland County, according to data provided by the state. One additional case was reported in Snyder and Montour counties and two in Columbia County.
No new cases were reported in Lycoming or Union counties, however the state did report one new death in Lycoming County. No new deaths were reported in any other local counties.
The state has reported 80,236 cases of COVID-19, and 6,361 deaths.
Local case counts (confirmed) are as follows:
• Northumberland County, 228 cases, 4 deaths
• Lycoming County, 168 cases, 18 deaths
• Union County, 76 cases, 2 deaths
• Snyder County, 52 cases, 1 death
• Montour County, 60 cases, 0 deaths
• Columbia County, 368 cases, 33 deaths
