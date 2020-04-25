WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College community and world have been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, Lycoming College made the decision to continue with its originally planned Day of Giving on April 22, in order to prioritize giving opportunities that support the most vulnerable in its community.
In 24 hours, 561 donors raised $315,372 to support Lycoming College students.
Donors were encouraged to focus their efforts around four fund priorities in support of those who are facing significant hardships, particularly during the global pandemic.
The Student Retention Fund provides resources to students performing well academically who are at risk of not completing their degree because of unforeseen financial hardships. Every gift made to this fund on April 22 was met with a 50% matching gift.
The Student Lifeline Fund supports students dealing with these adversities that extend beyond the ability to pay for tuition.
Increasing the college’s capacity to support the health and wellness of its students during this crisis was also a priority.
“This is a time when we need to augment and enhance the ways in which we care for our community,” said Chip Edmonds, executive vice president of Lycoming College. “In an effort to better serve our students during times of distress, Lycoming has established a Mental Health and Wellness Fund to deepen our commitment to supporting the needs of our students, further enabling them to thrive both in and out of the classroom.”
Gifts designated to the Lycoming Fund provide support for academics, scholarships, research, global experiences, music programs, athletics and internships.
