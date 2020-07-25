SUMMERDALE — Nathan Cool, of Mifflinburg, has been named to the Central Penn College dean's list for the spring term.
Cool is majoring in business administration.
To qualify for the designation, an undergraduate student must carry six or more credits and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or better for the term.
