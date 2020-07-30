HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday reported 860 new cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth, bringing the statewide total since March to 111,078 cases.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 132 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 127 cases.
Locally, confirmed cases increased by eight in Lycoming County, five in Union County, three in Columbia County, two in Northumberland County and one in Montour County. No new cases were confirmed in Snyder County.
No new local deaths were reported in a six-county area. There are 7,176 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pa., an increase of 14 new deaths reported.
Local confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 363 cases (11 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 288 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 429 cases (35 deaths)
• Montour County, 84 cases (3 deaths)
• Union County, 121 cases (2 deaths)
• Snyder County, 79 cases (2 deaths)
Cases by ZIP code:
• Northumberland County (Sunbury 153, Milton 39, Northumberland 28, Shamokin 23, Coal Township 21, Herndon 20, Muncy area 26, Mount Carmel 18, Watsontown 17, Dalmatia 7, Turbotville 6, Elysburg 5)
• Lycoming County (Jersey Shore 106, Williamsport 99, Muncy area 26, Hughesville 13, South Williamsport 11, Montgomery 6, Allenwood 5)
• Columbia County (Berwick 196, Bloomsburg 130, Orangeville 60, Nescopek 26, Catawissa 18, Benton 10, Millville 8)
• Montour County (Danville 62, Turbotville area 6)
• Union County (Lewisburg 63, Mifflinburg 19, New Columbia 11, Winfield 9, Allenwood 5)
• Snyder County (Selinsgrove 35, McClure 11, Middleburg 10, Winfield 9, Mount Pleasant Mills 5)
