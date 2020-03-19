MILTON — Each Friday during the coronavirus pandemic, the Laundry Room of Milton will be assisting seniors with their laundry.
From 5 to 6 p.m. each Friday, anyone 55 and over may pull up to the business, located in the Southgate Plaza on Route 405 south of Milton, and staff will assist with unloading laundry.
The seniors can then return to the business to pick up their washed and folded laundry between 5 and 8 p.m.
There will be no additional charges for the service, however the regular washing and drying fees will apply. Washing costs an average of $3 per load, while drying averages 75-cents per load.
