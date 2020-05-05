BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Xi Omega chapter of Lambda Pi Eta, the National Communication Honor Society, inducts communication studies majors and minors each year based on their academic achievements. Despite the postponement of the 2019-2020 induction ceremony until next year, the chapter welcomed 24 new students this year.
Briahna Heintzelman, of Mifflinburg, was one of the students named to the honor society.
To be eligible for induction into the honor society, students must have completed 60 semester credit-hours, have a minimum overall GPA of 3.0, complete the equivalent of 12 semester credit-hours in communication studies, have a minimum GPA of 3.25 for all communication studies courses and currently be enrolled as a student in good standing.
