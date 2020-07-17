MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Community Pool recently opened after a spring of uncertainty and changed plans due to the widely known pandemic.
But Matt Wells, Mifflinburg Community Park director, said attendance so far this season has been almost on par with previous years. He said the numbers are good, just a little more spread out.
“One of the things we had to do was create blocks of time,” he said. “In the past years we did 1 to 8 (p.m.) for open swim and people would come and go as they please. But this year we are doing two blocks of time that are definitive and you have to pay for that block.”
The open swim blocks generally get people who stay to the end. Wells said totals for the day often reach up to 125 attendees.
Other special considerations for safety at the pool include entering the area through the old concession stand, heading one way and leaving via the changing rooms when it’s time to exit. Masks are required, except during swimming.
Wells, with several years of summer work at the pool, noted shower rooms were open. A teacher during the school year, 2020 was his first year as park manager. With the coronavirus pandemic, Wells said it was an “interesting year to be the head manager.”
Wells said 125 was the rated maximum for people to safely attend the pool facility.
It was noted that Sunday, Aug. 16, was the tentative final day for the 2020 pool season. Wells said it would depend on the availability of staff as the new school year approaches.
The Mifflinburg Community Pool is open from 10:15 to 11 a.m. daily for high risk population members, 11 to 11:45 for lap swim, 11:45 to 12:30 p.m. for lap swim, 1 to 4:30 for open swim Block 1 and 5 to 8 for open swim Block 2 daily.
The pool is shut for cleaning from 12:30 to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 5 daily.
