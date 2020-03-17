LEWISBURG — Bucknell Student Health Medical Director Catherine O'Neil issued an update pertaining to the student who is isolated after being tested for COVID-19, or coronavirus.
The update was issued via Bucknell's website.
"As you are aware, we have a student identified as a Person Under Investigation, which means they have undergone testing," O'Neill noted. "This student is currently in isolation and all common contact areas have been sanitized. From the onset of symptoms, the student, who had been living in Hill Tower of Swartz Hall, was cautious and had self-isolated. Therefore, exposure to the campus by this individual has been minimal. Student Health has contacted those students who may have had shared a space with this student to let them know the next steps if testing comes back positive."
Bucknell University announced Sunday the student, who had visited New York City during spreak break, returned to campus and began feeling ill. At that point the student self-isolated in their room and sought guidance locally. The student was tested for coronavirus Sunday at Evangelical Community Hospital, according to the university.
The hospital said it could not comment on the test and issued the following statement: "In respect to and in conservation of patient privacy under HIPAA obligations, Evangelical Community Hospital will not be commenting on COVID-19 testing — the numbers being tested and/or individual testing results. Patient privacy is a key tenet of the hospital as is safety. Every measure for patient and employee safety is being taken by all staff and if at any time the public is compromised, the hospital will issue a public advisory."
University President John Bravman said staff was deployed for cleaning.
Any confirmation of test results will be made by the county or state Department of Health, Bravman noted.
"These are difficult times, and I am aware that there have been multiple calls to administration regarding COVID-19," said O'Neill. "As a primary care physician who has been a university health professional for almost 20 years, I can say that this is unlike anything anyone has ever seen. We are fortunate in the university health sector in that our population is generally young and healthy without underlying lung and heart issues, yet we are mindful of those that have conditions that make them or their families particularly vulnerable."
