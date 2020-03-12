Bucknell University
LEWISBURG — Following a nationwide search, Bucknell President John Bravman announced the university has hired Lisa A. Keegan as its new vice president for enrollment management. Keegan will join Bucknell on July 1.
Keegan brings 17 years of higher education leadership experience from Elon University in Elon, N.C. to her role at Bucknell, most recently serving as assistant vice president and dean of undergraduate admissions since 2017.
Keegan holds a juris doctor degree from Stetson University College of Law, and bachelor’s degree in business administration from Elon.
She will succeed Bill Conley, who is retiring at the end of the current academic year.
Timberhaven Log and Timber Homes
MIDDLEBURG — Timberhaven Log and Timber Homes has awarded David Gray 2019 National Sales Representative of the Year.
He has nearly two decades of industry-related experience.
Weichert(r) Affiliated Offices
WILLIAMSPORT — Weichert(r) Affiliated Offices in the Williamsport recently added individuals to its team.
Kamaray Moir and Annette Shenk joined the team.
