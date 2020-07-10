LEWISBURG — The SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) recently adopted one of its major transportation plans for an eight-county region that includes Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
The adoption of the 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) signals the completion of a year-long effort that engaged county officials, municipalities, transit operators, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the Federal Highway Administration, other key stakeholders and the public.
The TIP is the agreed-upon list of priority projects in the SEDA-COG MPO region. The program has a total of 229 projects to be addressed over the next four years.
“Despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic and constrained funding, this is a key update for the region because we continue to collaboratively advance and invest in the region’s transportation network,” said Jim Saylor, SEDA-COG Transportation Program director.
TIP projects are valued at $376 million over the next four years. State funding will cover 71% of the Transportation Improvement Program project costs, local funding match is less than 1%, while the federal funding level is at 28%.
Some of the major projects on the TIP include:
• The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project.
• Traffic signal improvements are planned for Route 150 in Clinton County and corridor-wide safety improvements are planned for Route 54 in Montour County.
• Repaving is planned for portions of Farrandsville Road in Clinton County, Routes 11 and 339 in Columbia County, Route 522 and Electric Avenue in Mifflin County, Interstate 80 in Montour County, and Route 54 in Northumberland County.
• Rehabilitation or replacement of many deficient state and local bridges across the region.
The TIP includes 23 local bridges, one in Snyder County, two in Mifflin County, three in Clinton and Montour counties, four in Columbia and Northumberland counties, and six in Union County. Additional new local bridge projects may be addressed through the TIP in the future, using cost savings or special initiatives.
The TIP also includes transit projects worth $3.2 million for Call A Ride Service Inc. in Mifflin and Juniata counties, and Geisinger Health System for the LIFE Geisinger Program.
