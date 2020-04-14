COAL TOWNSHIP — In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Northumberland County Jail population has been reduced by 32% over the last month.
President Judge Charles Saylor issued a press release Tuesday afternoon stating the District Attorney's Office, Adult Probation and jail staff worked together to reduce the jail population "in compliance with the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and the governor's office."
On March 15, the release said the county's jail population was 277.
"The prison population has been reduced by 32% as of (Tuesday), with 189 individuals now in custody," the release said. "Those individuals who have been released at this time may have been held on detainers, waiting for bail modification or close to their minimum date for release."
The release noted that all who were released are considered non-violent offenders.
"The court, along with the District Attorney's Office, will continue to review on a case-by-case basis to release other individuals," the release said.
"This was a concentrated effort over the pas 10 days to reduce the exposure to COVID-19 of inmates charged or convicted of misdemeanors, balanced against the safety of the public," Saylor said, in the release.
Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 among jail staff or inmates.
"The judge was reducing the (jail) population just to correspond with state prisons, to reduce the likelihood of anything happening," Schiccatano said.
Correctional officers have their temperature checked each time they report for duty, Schiccatano said.
"Anyone that would have an elevated temperature, that person would be sent home," Schiccatano said.
He added that individuals taken into custody by police are only being locked up in the jail if it's an "extreme circumstance."
Upon intake at the jail, Schiccatano said those in custody also have their temperatures checked.
He added that the jail has about 12 intake sales, where individuals taken to the facility are initially placed for monitoring until they are cleared to enter the population.
Aside from the jail, Schiccatano said anyone entering a county building is now required to wear a mask. Employees who are working alone in an office may take their mask off while working.
As of Tuesday, Schiccatano said approximately 50 county employees have been voluntarily laid off through the Temporary Emergency COVID-10 Liberal Leave Policy which was recently approved by the commissioners.
Under the terms of the policy, Schiccatano previously explained that non-mandated county employees could opt to take a voluntary layoff. In addition, he said employees could opt to use their vacation time or sick leave if they are not comfortable coming to work due to the coronavirus pandemic.
