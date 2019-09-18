LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council chambers were virtually full Tuesday night for what included a discussion of the long-drafted Human Relations Ordinance (HRO).
Discussion of the draft, an extra-committee activity of three borough council members and other input, was dormant for months. As had been commonly reported, it would explicitly add sexual orientation, gender expression and genetic information to classes protected from discrimination.
The Rev. Mark Wilke of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lewisburg, offered comment as the meeting opened. Wilke expressed concerns about the content of the HRO draft. Definition of an “employer” was among the top concerns as he said it was beyond the minimum of the state Human Relations Act.
Similarly, Wilke said exemptions for private entities and religious institutions had been further restricted in contrast with recent US Supreme Court rulings.
“Subjective language is used in the definition of sexual orientation and gender identity,” Wilke continued. “Causing great uncertainty regarding the enforcement of this ordinance, thus making acts of discrimination ambiguous.”
Wilke conceded the process was complex but called the process of writing the HRO “abnormal.” Wilke feared concerns would not be acknowledged and requested the ordinance be drafted with outside council. He recommended a firm which could come up an ordinance that both respects religious liberty and protects people not recognized by state law.
Comas defended the process by which the draft was evolving and maintained it would not become “normal” until it comes before the borough council for adoption.
“The idea that subjective language is a problem, everyone in the room should think about that,” Comas continued. “Religion is subjective, race is subjective, gender specifics, all are subjective categories.”
Comas posed a challenge to define religion in a way which was not subjective.
He later noted that the draft doesn’t bit neatly into topics covered by standing council committees. Comas said Luis Medina and Sue Mahon, council members, were working on the draft with him.
“If we were interested in being not transparent, we could have kept this much more quiet,” Comas continued. “The points at which we are obligated by law to make this publicly available, there’s not been any issue with those. We’ve gone out of our way to try and make this as open as possible to people who have a wide variety of concerns. But that happens in a one-on-one citizen way. It’s not formal council action.”
He reiterated that the current draft does not have a provision for a formal commission to adjudicate complaints. They instead would be checked for whether the HRO applies then referred to a mediation service.
Comas encouraged personal feedback on the draft.
