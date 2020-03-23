MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Hose Company will be testing a new tornado siren at noon Saturday, April 4.
During the test, the siren will be activated for 3 minutes. It will be audible in Mifflinburg Borough and surrounding townships. The test will not be conducted if the weather is stormy on April 4.
In the event of inclement weather, the test will occur at noon Saturday, April 11.
In the future, the sign will be activated when a confirmed tornado occurs in Union County or southern Snyder County.
