NORTHUMBERLAND – Route 147 will be closed tonight into Friday morning as crews place concrete on a bridge span as part of the CSVT project in Point Township, Northumberland County.
Between 10 tonight and 6 Friday morning, both lanes of Route 147 will be closed between T562 (Lahrs Road) and Route 1024 (Ridge Road), in Point Township. The contractor, Trumbull Corporation, will be placing concrete on the span of the CSVT bridge over Route 147.
A detour using Route 11 and Ridge Road will be in place.
Trumbull Corporation is the primary contractor for the $156 million CSVT River Bridge.
