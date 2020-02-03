LEWISBURG — Indulging in delicious chocolate creations is a great way to start the month of February, especially when it supports such a worthy cause.
On Saturday evening, The Donald Heiter Community Center hosted its 22nd Chocolate Lover’s Festival, “Fire and Ice.” inside the ballroom at the Lewisburg Hotel, which was appropriately decorated with one side warm hues and the other side icy blues.
Guests enjoyed food, music and dancing, silent auction, live auction, a raffle, and of course a delectable smorgasbord of chocolate treats from local chocolatiers and restaurants. This year’s local contributors include Bella’s Bliss Bakery, Catherman’s Homemade Candies, Cookie Dude, Country Cupboard, Elizabeth’s: An American Bistro, Giant Food Stores, La Primavera Italiano Ristorante & Pizzeria, Reba & Pancho’s Restaurant, and Weis Markets Bakery.
Officials noted more than $45,551 has been raised thus far with expectations of raising more than $46,000. There were 168 guests Saturday, 31 sponsors, 891 raffle tickets sold and nearly 20 professional chocolate displays.
All proceeds from the Chocolate Festival, including ticket sales, donations, sponsors, and monies from auctions, support the general operation expenses of the community center. This allows the center to off set the cost of programs like summer camp, it was noted.
“The cost of summer camp is $2,200 but we are able to offset that cost to $1,000 so more families can participate,” said Andrea Tufo, executive director of the Donald Heiter Community Center.
The funds also support the youth art program, S.T.E.M program, and youth leadership.
“I think the Chocolate Festival is the perfect opportunity for our participants, our volunteers, and our board members to help raise awareness and much-needed funds while enjoying a really fun event,” saids Tufo.
The Chocolate Festival is by far the largest fundraising event the Donald Heiter Community Center does. The center also hosts Rock-N- Read-Athon, held during Lewisburg’s Late Night Shopper event, and an annual fund drive held during the spring.
For more chocolate fun, be sure to join the delicious Walking Chocolate Tour from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for the Walking Chocolate Tour can be purchased online at Donaldheiter.org or at Barnes and Noble.
