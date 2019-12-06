MILTON — It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas at the Milton Public Library.
About one-dozen Christmas trees are spread throughout the library, each decorated by a Milton-area business or organization with a theme reflective of the entity which decorated the tree.
“This makes it festive, gets everyone in the holiday spirit,” B.J. Smith, children’s librarian, said.
She was quick to point to a tree decorated by The Well Coffee House as her favorite. Among the features on the tree are balls filled with coffee beans.
“That’s my style,” Smith said. “It’s very creative.”
She also believes the trees are a good reflection on the Milton community. A tree decorated by the GFWC Junior Woman’s Club of Milton features photos of club happenings.
“This just shows what’s happening in our own town,” Smith said.
The trees will be on display at the library through the holiday season.
Other decorations and activities will also be highlighted at the library throughout December.
“New this year, we have an elf on the shelf that’s hiding in the library,” Smith said. “He watches kids to make sure everyone’s behaving.”
The elf will move to a different location in the library each day, with children who visit the library invited to try to spot the elf. Smith noted that the elf is not to be touched.
“His magic disappears if you touch him,” Smith said.
The library is also holding a holiday basket raffle, featuring two prizes.
“There is a children’s grocery cart full of food items, and one (basket) for adults,” Smith said.
The adult basket features wine, vodka, wine glasses and Hickory Farms merchandise.
Raffle tickets cost $1 each or six for $5.
The library will also be hosting a Jingle Jam party for children Saturday, Dec. 14.
The party will include a visit by Santa Claus from 10 a.m. to noon, Santa’s elf story time at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.
Participants will also be able to make gingerbread houses from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. That project is aimed at children age 2 to 17 and will occur while supplies last.
Rob Jones, president of the library’s board of directors, noted that Santa will have some assistance during the party. Richard Specht, a member of the library’s board of directors, will be helping Santa by portraying the “jolly old elf” during the party.
For more information on activities taking place at the library, stop by the library at 541 Broadway or visit www.miltonpalibrary.org.
