GLEN IRON — Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 3001 (Paddy Mountain Road), west of the village of Glen Iron, Harley Township, Union County, will be closed beginning Monday, May 11, due to a bridge replacement project.
Work will include the removal and replacement of bridge deck, new beams, abutment and wingwall rehabilitation, slope stabilization, and paving and guiderail improvements.
A detour will be established using Route 3004 (Creek Road) south, Route 235 and Route 3001 (Lincoln Chapel Road).
Work is expected to be completed by September, weather permitting.
