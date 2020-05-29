LEWISBURG — The Union County Department of Elections and Voter Registration has received more than 4,200 mail-in ballots to date.
Greg Katherman, department director, said there was no real last-day rush leading up to a Tuesday deadline. But he admitted it was an ongoing challenge.
“It’s been pretty steady,” he said of the mail-in ballots. “Once it started, and I don’t know what day it started heavy, but it’s been pretty steady all the way through.”
The mail-in ballots represent nearly 20% of the county’s eligible, registered voters. Mailed ballots, no excuse needed, were permitted under Act 77 voting reform passed last year.
Katherman said counting of mail-in ballots would start in the morning of Primary Day. Results would be posted after polls close in the evening, updated online and posted from the inside of the window on the Union County Government Center.
The public will not be permitted in the building on the night of the election.
Katherman said the department will have to ensure that people didn’t vote twice. Names on mail-in ballots will be checked against the traditional books at polling places.
Unofficial final results may not be available Tuesday night. If they cannot be completed, Katherman said they would pick up the process again on Wednesday morning. Some counties, he added, may not even begin their vote counts until Wednesday morning.
Katherman noted that voters in Lewisburg 1, who ordinarily vote at the Union Snyder Area Agency on Aging (USAAA) will be voting this time at Masonic Hall, 28 N. Front St., Lewisburg. Katherman credited the Masonic Hall owners for stepping up and making the space available.
The change came about at the request of the USAAA due to the closure of their building to the public on North Second Street during pandemic recovery. The change will be only for the Primary Election and voters in the precinct will notified.
The Hartleton precinct was also changed to vote permanently at the Union Church, 115 Catherine St., Hartleton.
