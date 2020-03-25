Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department 2-vehicle crash
• 10:30 a.m. Tuesday along Main Street and Brimmer Avenue, Watsontown.
A 2014 Mercedes-Benz truck driven by Daniel Girardi, 32, of Picture Rocks, was traveling north when it pulled to the right, then back into the travel lane, when it was struck by a 2009 Ford Mustang driven by Jeremy Rhoades, 40, of Milton, police noted. No injuries were reported. Girardi was cited for careless driving and disorderly conduct for obstructing traffic, yelling obscenities and threatening police, it was noted.
Courthouse Sentence
• Thomas Weikel, 30, of Mount Carmel, 280 to 560 days in Northumberland County Jail, credit for 280 days served in prison, granted immediate parole to his mother’s home in Mount Carmel, $50 fine plus costs for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 1:32 a.m. Sunday along I-80 westbound at mile marker 195.2, Lewis Township.
Troopers said a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Alissa P. Terpstra, 22, of Lincoln, Mich., was traveling west when it left the roadway, struck a ditch and rolled, before coming to a rest facing north. Terpstra was belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 2:14 p.m. Friday along I-80 eastbound, West Buffalo Township.
A 2015 Mazda 6 driven by Israel V. Mercado, 42, of Arlington Heights, Ill., was traveling east when spray from a passing truck affected Mercado’s view of the roadway and the vehicle went off the roadway, down an embankment and flipped onto its roof in a culvert, troopers reported. Mercado and two of his four passengers sustained suspected minor injuries, though just one was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, it was noted. Mercado, it was noted, was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Union County
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: PFA, 5:34 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; sexual assault, 6:52 a.m., South Fourth Street; noise complaint, 1:54 p.m., North 15th Street; dispute, 3:05 p.m., Keila Avenue, East Buffalo Township; transport, 4:03 p.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; traffic stop, 5:02 p.m., North Water and St. John streets; reckless operation, 5:44 p.m., Westbranch Highway south; complaint, 7:17 p.m., St. Catherine Street; be on the lookout, 9:03 p.m., State Police At Selinsgrove.
• Saturday: Open container, 12:30 a.m., St. Louis Street; ordinance violation, 12:38 a.m., St. Catherine Street; assist police agency, 2:33 a.m., Center Street, Milton; be on the lookout, 9:01 a.m., State Police At Stonington; assist fire/EMS, 9:18 a.m., Market Street; civil dispute, 10:37 a.m., Villa Vista, East Buffalo Township; overdose, 6:13 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 7:26 p.m., North Fourth Street; assist police agency, 8:01 p.m., Industrial Park Road, Mifflinburg; be on the lookout, 11:08 p.m., State Police At Selinsgrove.
• Friday: Assist police agency, 4:25 a.m., Hepburn Street, Milton; alarm, 9:03 a.m., North Derr Drive; complaint, 2:06 p.m., Routes 15 and 304; PFA, 4:46 p.m., Smoketown Road; suspicious circumstance, 5:45 p.m., North Seventh Street at Cherry Alley; suspicious vehicle, 9:18 p.m., Fairground Road; burglar alarm, Farley Circle, East Buffalo Township.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 3:05 p.m. Monday along I-80 westbound at mile marker 203.9, White Deer Township.
A 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE43 driven by Michael A. Lancellotti, 71, of Whitestone, N.Y., was traveling west in the left lane when it went out of control, off the south side of the roadway and struck a tree, troopers reported. Lancellotti and his passenger were belted and no injuries were noted.
Montour County
State Police At Milton Trespass/drug possession
• March 10 at Days Inn, 50 Sheraton Road, Valley Township.
Troopers responded to the hotel, which is abandoned, for a report of two individuals trespassing. Randon M. Knutson, 19, of Shamokin, and a 17-year-old Northumberland boy were taken into custody, at which time they were discovered to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, troopers said. They were cited with criminal trespass, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug parapheralia. Police advise the public that the site has become popular online for urban explorers, however the property is posted and monitored by property owners. State police is contacted whenever trespassers are identified and owners are prosecuting trespassers.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (2 parked cars involved)
• 9:31 a.m. Friday along North Susquehanna Trail at Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township.
Troopers said a 2011 Ford Escape driven by Constance J. Benner, 77, of Sunbury, was traveling north in the right lane when it went through a red light, struck a southbound Nissan Pathfinder driven by Michael P. Reichenbach, 44, of Sunbury, then went off the south side of the roadway and struck two parked vehicles in the Aubrey Alexander parking lot — a 2015 GMC Sierra and a 2015 Chevrolet. Benner will be cited with failure to stop at a steady red signal and writen warning for failure to utilize safety belt. She reportedly sustained a suspected minor injury.
2-vehicle crash
• 6:50 p.m. Thursday along Route 204, south of Fetter Road, Penn Township.
A 2010 Volvo S80 driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Sunbury boy was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2019 Ford Mustang driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Danville boy, troopers said. Both drivers and passengers were belted and no injuries were noted. The Volvo was disabled. The driver of the Volvo will be issued a warning for following too closely, troopers said.
2-vehicle crash
• 2:14 p.m. Sunday along Lenig Road, east of Buttercup Road, Union Township.
A 2008 Honda Pilot driven by Ray K. Grover, 48, of Selinsgrove, was traveling west when it attempted a left turn and was struck by an eastbound 1997 Toyota T-100 driven by Trent M. Smeltz, 19, of Mount Pleasant Mills, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted, and no one was injured.
Hit and run
• 7:36 a.m. March 18 along Peteys Hollow Road, south of Acorn Road, Union Township.
A 2006 Mazda 3 driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Middleburg man went off the roadway in a left curve, struck a tree and ended up in a ditch, troopers reported. The boy was belted and was not injured. An investigation is ongoing.
Indecent assault
• Between 6 a.m. Jan. 1, 2012 and 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31, 2012 along Clark Hill Road, Perry Township.
Troopers are investigating an alleged assault of a 10-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills girl. Children and Youth are involved as well, troopers reported.
Harassment
• 8:45 p.m. Thursday at 7558 Stage Road, West Beaver Township.
Troopers responded to a reported physical disturbance. Allen Good, 55, of McClure, and Daniel Good, 35, of Middleburg, were cited, police said.
Strangulation
• 7 p.m. Friday along Middle Creek Road, Spring Township.
Troopers responded to a reported domestic and charged Travis Zimmerman, 34, of Beaver Springs. Troopers said the victim was a 30-year-old Beaver Springs woman was the victim.
Terroristic threats
• 2:30 p.m. March 13 along Broadway Road, Jackson Township.
Troopers responded to a reported domestic and arrested a 23-year-old Winfield woman. She was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats. The victims included a 43-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy, both of Winfield, troopers noted.
Firearm sale or transfer
• 2:31 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers said notification from Pennsylvania Instant Check System was sent indicating Perry Lyons, 28, of Selinsgrove, attempted to purchase firearms when he had an active warrant from Chester County. He was taken into custody without incident, it was noted.
Harassment
• March 15 along Broadway Road, Jackson Township.
An 18-year-old Winfield woman was charged with simple assault following an alleged incident with a 23-year-old Winfield woman.
Bad checks
• Noon Dec. 27 at 360 Clifford Road, Penn Township.
Someone issued a bad check in the amount of $3,450 for a golf cart at Mull’s Auto Sales Inc., Selinsgrove, troopers reported.
Bad checks
• Noon Jan. 22 in Penn Township.
Troopers said Heather Henninger, 37, of Middleburg, issued a bad check to Middleburg Area Recreation Association, of Middleburg.
Theft by deception
• 10 a.m. March 13 in Penn Township.
Luis Aponte Alvarez, 29, of Selinsgrove, an employee at Marine Technology Solutions, of Selinsgrove, allegedly tried cashing a check.
Scattering rubbish
• 3 p.m. March 13 along Troxelville and Decker roads, Adams Township.
Troopers are investigating a reported incident where the victim was listed as an 81-year-old Beaver Springs man.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville
DUI
• 11:36 p.m. Wednesday along Washington Boulevard and College Place, Williamsport.
Troopers said a 1996 Chrysler was stopped for multiple violations and the driver, Gene Blackwell, 22, of Williamsport, was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
DUI
• 4:25 p.m. March 16 along Hepburn and Bridge streets, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2016 Toyocar van for a warrant and determined Norman Jone, 54, of Williamsport, was under the influence of a controlled substance, it was noted.
DUI
• 8:37 p.m. March 18 along Neidigs Drive, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers conducted a welfare check and arrested a 36-year-old Montgomery woman for DUI, it was noted.
2-vehicle crash
• 1:56 p.m. Monday along East Third Street, west of Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
A 1990 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Kenneth L. Williams, 52, of Danville, was traveling north in a parking area when it attempted to merge onto East Third Street and struck an eastbound 1990 Ford Ranger driven by Wayne F. Price, 50, of Cogan Station, troopers noted. Williams will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:24 a.m. Sunday along East Lime Bluff Road, east of Beacon Light Road, Muncy Creek Township.
An eastbound 2002 BMW 540 driven by an unnamed driver went out of control, off the right side of the roadway and into a drainage ditch, troopers reported. No injuries were noted. The driver was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 7:20 p.m. Sunday along Warrensville Road, south of Starr Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by an unnamed person was traveling north when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers said. No injuries were noted
Assault
• 9:30 p.m. March 12 along South Pine Run Road, Williamsport.
Someone allegedly walked up to a 30-year-old Linden woman, struck her from behind and took approximately $500 in cash, troopers noted.
Harassment
• 2:15 p.m. Tuesday along Route 118, Franklin Township.
Troopers said a 33-year-old Hughesville man and a 47-year-old Hughesville man got into a verbal altercation that became physical. The 33-year-old was cited.
Harassment
• 12:23 a.m. March 15 along Washington Boulevard, Loyalsock Township.
Nadia Mills, 23, of Williamsport, got into an argument with a 26-year-old Williamsport woman, struck the woman with an umbrella, and resisted arrest while being taken into custody, troopers reported. Mills allegedly shouted profanities in the parking lot, despite being told to stop. She was arraigned and jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $25,000 bail, it was noted.
Drug charges
• 1:13 a.m. March 18 along Route 15 south, Williamsport.
A 2007 Subaru was stopped for alleged violations when a search of the vehicle yielded multiple narcotics, troopers said. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
• 12:48 p.m. March 9 at 3558 Williamson Trail, Jackson Township.
Troopers responded to reported drug activity and upon further investigation, Seth Reese, 30, of Tioga, was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana, it was reported. Reese was transported to Tioga County due to active warrants, troopers reported.
Theft
• Noon Saturday at 196 Valley Heights Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers responded to a report of stolen golf clubs. Clubs belonging to Fred Shepperson, 53, of Williamsport, were taken between morning hours on March 13 and 1 p.m. Saturday. Stolen items include: Titleist wedges, 56, 58 and 60 inches valued at $225, two Callaway putters valued at $400, a Titleist 3-wood valued at $80 and a Titleist and Taylor Made driver valued at $300. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft by deception
• 11:55 a.m. Friday along Lycoming Mall Drive, Fairfield Township.
Troopers investigated a scam involving coin-flip (bitcoin). The victim, a 68-year-old Montoursville man, was fraudulently advised there was a warrant for his arrest and that he needed to pay $1,700 to resolve the warrant.
Roaming dogs
• 6:19 p.m. Friday at 362 Willow Brook Road, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers said a disturbance involving multiple dogs from a neighboring residence were roaming and utilizing victim’s yards, troopers said. Those charged included John Rishell, 72, and Ronald Fernald, 58, both of Williamsport, troopers said.
Found property
• Noon Feb. 16 along Walters and Warrensville roads, Loyalsock Township.
Items belonging to Wayne Inners were found along the roadway, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
